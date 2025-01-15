Judge’s secretary says her boss sent explicit pictures of himself
A tribunal is investigating alleged sexual harassment by Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge
15 January 2025 - 12:18
Andiswa Mengo told the judicial conduct tribunal on Wednesday that her boss, Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge, sent her explicit pictures of himself.
The sexual harassment enquiry could lead to Mbenenge’s impeachment should he be found guilty...
