Gauteng not taking water day zero threat seriously, say political parties
Gauteng businesses could lose about R3bn a day if they shut down due to water cuts
15 January 2025 - 16:03
Political parties have lambasted municipalities in SA’s economic and financial hub, Gauteng, for not taking the province’s potential day zero — when taps run dry — seriously.
Gauteng’s 11 municipalities are experiencing an ongoing water crisis, with supply already intermittent in large parts of the province. Crumbling water infrastructure, dry weather conditions, illegal water connection, leaks and burst pipes and high nonrevenue water, which is essentially water that is treated and pumped but is lost or unaccounted for before it reaches a customer, worsen the situation...
