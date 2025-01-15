Gambling board warns against betting as financial pressures mount
South Africans facing the economic challenges of 2025 warned to avoid risking all for a windfall
15 January 2025 - 14:03
The National Gambling Board (NGB) has issued a stern warning against the temptation to gamble in the hopes of a financial windfall.
This as January often exerts financial challenges to households dealing with the aftermath of festive season overspending. Adding to the strain are rising petrol prices, a weak rand and fluctuating global oil prices, all of which drive up the cost of living...
