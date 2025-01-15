National

Further 18 bodies retrieved from disused Stilfontein mine

Another 22 illegal miners were also brought to the surface of the mine

15 January 2025 - 13:17
by Isaac Mahlangu
Some of the illegal miners who emerged from the Stilfontein mine in North West. Picture: KABELO MOKOENA.
Another 18 bodies were retrieved from the disused Stilfontein mine in North West on Wednesday morning.

A further 22 illegal miners were pulled out of the shaft. TimesLIVE understands parts of the shaft are filling up with water.

The rescue operation went ahead at the mine’s shaft 11 despite light rain on Wednesday. Recovery operations to lift the illegal miners from the shaft more than 2km underground are continuing, using a metal cage.

On Wednesday the cage was lowered twice to retrieve the illegal miners and the 18 bodies.

Mzukisi Jam, a community leader and spokesperson for the SA National Civic Organisation in the North West, said though they were relieved the bodies were being retrieved, the loss of life could have been prevented had the government acted earlier.

“Government was forced to do this. When we first engaged with government, there was no-one dead.”

TimesLIVE

Rescuers haul 82 survivors, 36 bodies from Stilfontein mine

Police say survivors of deadly siege face illegal mining and immigration charges
National
1 day ago

Mantashe warns Stilfontein miners’ NGO against ‘promoting criminality’

Government embarks on rescue operation after Macua advocated for the right to life and for assistance in providing relief
National
1 day ago

CARTOON: Body bags and dockets

Wednesday, January 15 2025
Opinion
10 hours ago

Government to begin rescue operation at Stilfontein, court hears

On Thursday the illegal miners said there were 109 dead bodies at the bottom of shafts 10 and 11
National
4 days ago

NGO proposes using drones to assess conditions at Buffelsfontein mine

Mining Affected Communities United in Action says footage will help all parties understand the situation underground
National
6 days ago
