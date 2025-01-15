Some of the illegal miners who emerged from the Stilfontein mine in North West. Picture: KABELO MOKOENA.
Another 18 bodies were retrieved from the disused Stilfontein mine in North West on Wednesday morning.
A further 22 illegal miners were pulled out of the shaft. TimesLIVE understands parts of the shaft are filling up with water.
The rescue operation went ahead at the mine’s shaft 11 despite light rain on Wednesday. Recovery operations to lift the illegal miners from the shaft more than 2km underground are continuing, using a metal cage.
On Wednesday the cage was lowered twice to retrieve the illegal miners and the 18 bodies.
Mzukisi Jam, a community leader and spokesperson for the SA National Civic Organisation in the North West, said though they were relieved the bodies were being retrieved, the loss of life could have been prevented had the government acted earlier.
“Government was forced to do this. When we first engaged with government, there was no-one dead.”
Further 18 bodies retrieved from disused Stilfontein mine
Another 22 illegal miners were also brought to the surface of the mine
Another 18 bodies were retrieved from the disused Stilfontein mine in North West on Wednesday morning.
A further 22 illegal miners were pulled out of the shaft. TimesLIVE understands parts of the shaft are filling up with water.
The rescue operation went ahead at the mine’s shaft 11 despite light rain on Wednesday. Recovery operations to lift the illegal miners from the shaft more than 2km underground are continuing, using a metal cage.
On Wednesday the cage was lowered twice to retrieve the illegal miners and the 18 bodies.
Mzukisi Jam, a community leader and spokesperson for the SA National Civic Organisation in the North West, said though they were relieved the bodies were being retrieved, the loss of life could have been prevented had the government acted earlier.
“Government was forced to do this. When we first engaged with government, there was no-one dead.”
TimesLIVE
Rescuers haul 82 survivors, 36 bodies from Stilfontein mine
Mantashe warns Stilfontein miners’ NGO against ‘promoting criminality’
CARTOON: Body bags and dockets
Government to begin rescue operation at Stilfontein, court hears
NGO proposes using drones to assess conditions at Buffelsfontein mine
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Rescuers haul 82 survivors, 36 bodies from Stilfontein mine
Mantashe warns Stilfontein miners’ NGO against ‘promoting criminality’
CARTOON: Body bags and dockets
Government to begin rescue operation at Stilfontein, court hears
NGO proposes using drones to assess conditions at Buffelsfontein mine
Stilfontein mine owner says not legally bound to rescue trapped miners
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.