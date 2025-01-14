SA’s Competition Commission has unveiled its final report on the fresh produce market inquiry, proposing changes to the way fruit and vegetables are sold and priced by retail giants. Business Day TV unpacked the report’s recommendations with the commission’s deputy commissioner, Hardin Ratshisusu.
WATCH: Why competition watchdog wants fresh produce sector overhaul
Business Day TV talks to Hardin Ratshisusu, deputy commissioner of the Competition Commission
