Policy think-tank says ostracising SA will hurt US interests in Africa
CSIS scholars believe America and SA face ‘reconciliation or rapture’ moment under the Donald Trump presidency
14 January 2025 - 14:20
Scholars from the Centre for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS), one of the world’s pre-eminent public policy institutions on foreign policy and national security issues, say it would not be in the US’s national interest to sever economic ties with SA.
The CSIS scholars say that the relationship between the two countries faces a “reconciliation or rapture” moment under the Donald Trump presidency...
