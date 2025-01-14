Nine bodies among 35 illegal miners rescued in Stilfontein

The mobile rescue winder will lower a cage down the mineshaft to rescue trapped mineworkers. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Rescue operations at shaft 11 Buffelsfontein gold mine in Stilfontein started on Monday with the retrieval of 35 illegal miners, including nine bodies.
This follows the clearing of the site over the weekend and the arrival of the 45-tonne mobile rescue winder crane that can reach a depth of 3km underground.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said once they are extracted, the illegal miners are inspected for illicit items such as gold nuggets and illegal firearms and thereafter assessed by paramedics on site.
Those who required further medical care would be taken to a health facility while those who were in good health would be detained.
“All illegal miners are processed to determine their nationality and their immigration status and once that is done they are detained in police cells,” she said.
“Of the 35, nine corpses were recovered in today’s [Monday] operation and pathology services have removed them from the scene.”
The police were investigating allegations that the food sent down was limited and kept from these illegal miners. They were also investigating allegations of abuse and cases of assault after videos emerged from underground showing some illegal miners being beaten and tortured.
“The operation is expected to last for the next 10 to 16 days,” she said.
The police and mineral resources and energy ministries are expected to visit Stilfontein on Tuesday after the commencement of Operation Vala Umgodi last year in the North West, which led to significant success in curbing illegal mining activities and forcing scores of illegal miners to surface.
Mathe said to date, more than 1,500 people involved in illegal mining had surfaced and been apprehended.
“SAPS remains resolute in its commitment to uphold law and order and urges all remaining illegal miners to adhere to police calls to surface.”
Nine bodies among 35 illegal miners rescued in Stilfontein
The rescue and retrieval operation is expected to last for the next 10 to 16 days, police say
Rescue operations at shaft 11 Buffelsfontein gold mine in Stilfontein started on Monday with the retrieval of 35 illegal miners, including nine bodies.
This follows the clearing of the site over the weekend and the arrival of the 45-tonne mobile rescue winder crane that can reach a depth of 3km underground.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said once they are extracted, the illegal miners are inspected for illicit items such as gold nuggets and illegal firearms and thereafter assessed by paramedics on site.
Those who required further medical care would be taken to a health facility while those who were in good health would be detained.
“All illegal miners are processed to determine their nationality and their immigration status and once that is done they are detained in police cells,” she said.
“Of the 35, nine corpses were recovered in today’s [Monday] operation and pathology services have removed them from the scene.”
The police were investigating allegations that the food sent down was limited and kept from these illegal miners. They were also investigating allegations of abuse and cases of assault after videos emerged from underground showing some illegal miners being beaten and tortured.
“The operation is expected to last for the next 10 to 16 days,” she said.
The police and mineral resources and energy ministries are expected to visit Stilfontein on Tuesday after the commencement of Operation Vala Umgodi last year in the North West, which led to significant success in curbing illegal mining activities and forcing scores of illegal miners to surface.
Mathe said to date, more than 1,500 people involved in illegal mining had surfaced and been apprehended.
“SAPS remains resolute in its commitment to uphold law and order and urges all remaining illegal miners to adhere to police calls to surface.”
TimesLIVE
Mantashe warns Stilfontein miners’ NGO against ‘promoting criminality’
Government to begin rescue operation at Stilfontein, court hears
NGO proposes using drones to assess conditions at Buffelsfontein mine
Stilfontein mine owner says not legally bound to rescue trapped miners
Supplies yet to reach illegal Stilfontein miners after interdict
Court grants emergency aid to illegal miners in Stilfontein
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Mantashe warns Stilfontein miners’ NGO against ‘promoting criminality’
Government to begin rescue operation at Stilfontein, court hears
NGO proposes using drones to assess conditions at Buffelsfontein mine
Stilfontein mine owner says not legally bound to rescue trapped miners
Supplies yet to reach illegal Stilfontein miners after interdict
SA’s border processes streamlined after talks with neighbours
WATCH: How an illicit gold economy thrives in SA
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.