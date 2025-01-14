National

Nine bodies among 35 illegal miners rescued in Stilfontein

The rescue and retrieval operation is expected to last for the next 10 to 16 days, police say

14 January 2025 - 12:18
by Phathu Luvhengo
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The mobile rescue winder will lower a cage down the mineshaft to rescue trapped mineworkers. Picture: SUPPLIED.
The mobile rescue winder will lower a cage down the mineshaft to rescue trapped mineworkers. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Rescue operations at shaft 11 Buffelsfontein gold mine in Stilfontein started on Monday with the retrieval of 35 illegal miners, including nine bodies. 

This follows the clearing of the site over the weekend and the arrival of the 45-tonne mobile rescue winder crane that can reach a depth of 3km underground. 

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said once they are extracted, the illegal miners are inspected for illicit items such as gold nuggets and illegal firearms and thereafter assessed by paramedics on site.

Those who required further medical care would be taken to a health facility while those who were in good health would be detained. 

All illegal miners are processed to determine their nationality and their immigration status and once that is done they are detained in police cells,” she said. 

Of the 35, nine corpses were recovered in today’s [Monday] operation and pathology services have removed them from the scene.”

The police were investigating allegations that the food sent down was limited and kept from these illegal miners. They were also investigating allegations of abuse and cases of assault after videos emerged from underground showing some illegal miners being beaten and tortured. 

“The operation is expected to last for the next 10 to 16 days,” she said. 

The police and mineral resources and energy ministries are expected to visit Stilfontein on Tuesday after the commencement of Operation Vala Umgodi last year in the North West, which led to significant success in curbing illegal mining activities and forcing scores of illegal miners to surface.

Mathe said to date, more than 1,500 people involved in illegal mining had surfaced and been apprehended.

“SAPS remains resolute in its commitment to uphold law and order and urges all remaining illegal miners to adhere to police calls to surface.”

TimesLIVE

Mantashe warns Stilfontein miners’ NGO against ‘promoting criminality’

Government embarks on rescue operation after Macua advocated for the right to life and for assistance in providing relief
National
16 hours ago

Government to begin rescue operation at Stilfontein, court hears

On Thursday the illegal miners said there were 109 dead bodies at the bottom of shafts 10 and 11
National
3 days ago

NGO proposes using drones to assess conditions at Buffelsfontein mine

Mining Affected Communities United in Action says footage will help all parties understand the situation underground
National
5 days ago

Stilfontein mine owner says not legally bound to rescue trapped miners

State says Buffelsfontein Gold Mine does not have a closure certificate and therefore is responsible
National
1 week ago

Supplies yet to reach illegal Stilfontein miners after interdict

Four more zama zamas resurfaced at the mine on Monday morning
National
1 month ago

Court grants emergency aid to illegal miners in Stilfontein

High court holds virtual sitting on Sunday on urgent application for relief by Lawyers for Human Rights amid police crackdown on zama-zamas
National
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Matric pass rate soars but minister sounds alarm ...
National / Education
2.
Private sector to fund R100bn Transformation Fund
National
3.
Race to secure jet fuel for OR Tambo airport ...
National
4.
Footage shows dozens of dead miners trapped after ...
National
5.
IEB class of 2024 achieves 98.47% pass rate
National / Education

Related Articles

Mantashe warns Stilfontein miners’ NGO against ‘promoting criminality’

National

Government to begin rescue operation at Stilfontein, court hears

National

NGO proposes using drones to assess conditions at Buffelsfontein mine

National

Stilfontein mine owner says not legally bound to rescue trapped miners

National

Supplies yet to reach illegal Stilfontein miners after interdict

National

SA’s border processes streamlined after talks with neighbours

National

WATCH: How an illicit gold economy thrives in SA

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.