National

Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi denies protecting prison official in drugs case

The senior correctional services official is suspected of running a drug cartel at the Westville Prison

14 January 2025 - 08:36
by Innocentia Nkadimeng
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has denied allegations of abusing his power and interfering in the arrest of a senior department of correctional services official, who is suspected of running a drug cartel at the Westville Prison.

Mkhwanazi was reportedly accused of protecting the official by preventing his arrest.

Speaking to SAfm, Mkhwanazi said he received a call about the arrest in the middle of the night last year and immediately sought clarification from the commander.

According to Mkhwanazi, police received a tip-off about drugs being available in a house within the prison premises. However, when the house was searched, nothing was found. Instead, drugs were discovered in a communal dustbin.

“When I asked the commander what transpired, he told me they received a tip-off about drugs available in a particular house,” he said.

“The house was within the correctional services facility, which has residential accommodation. They entered the house and searched the entire premises but did not find any drugs.

“They had received a tip-off that drugs were hidden in a dustbin in a communal area outside the house. They took the prison official to the dustbin and found the drugs.”

Mkhwanazi said there was insufficient evidence to arrest the official as there was no proof the official was responsible for placing the drugs in the dustbin.

“I asked whether a police officer invited a crime scene expert to process the scene. They did not do that. Then I asked how sure he was that this person was the one who placed the drugs in the dustbin. The officer’s answer was that he did not have a 100% guarantee that this is the person who placed drugs there.”

He also indicated proper procedures were not followed during the arrest.

“As a police officer, you know the law. You open a case or inquiry, confiscate the drugs, put them in a register, and turn them over to forensics to confirm whether they are drugs. You then have to investigate the crime scene so you can eliminate the people who should not be arrested. Only then can you guarantee this is a suspect.”

The incident occurred more than six months ago, and despite ongoing investigations, the identity of the person who placed the drugs in the dustbin remains unknown.

“As responsible SAPS members and responsible management of the organisation, we cannot abuse the authority we have in terms of limiting people’s movements by arresting them for no reason.”

TimesLIVE

How criminals stole $215m from Ecuador oil industry ‘for drug trafficking’

Syndicates mount more violent attacks, making off with copper cabling and extorting and beating up workers, Petroecuador says
World
1 month ago

Trump prosecutor Jack Smith resigns from justice department

Former war crimes prosecutor Smith brought two of the four criminal cases Trump faced after leaving office
World
1 day ago

Malaysia PM deflects questions on opponent’s house arrest

Jailed former prime minister Najib Razak argues royal decree allows him to serve sentence at home
World
1 month ago

NATHAN GEFFEN: Our justice system is grinding to a halt

If you get caught up in the system, expect to struggle for years and spend a lot of money, with no guarantee of a satisfactory outcome
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Private sector to fund R100bn Transformation Fund
National
2.
Race to secure jet fuel for OR Tambo airport ...
National
3.
Matric pass rate soars but minister sounds alarm ...
National / Education
4.
Umalusi gives green light for release of matric ...
National / Education
5.
IEB class of 2024 achieves 98.47% pass rate
National / Education

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.