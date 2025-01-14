New visa scheme to cut red tape for Indian and Chinese tourists
The trusted tour operator scheme aims to increase tourism numbers based on a model of collaboration and risk-sharing
14 January 2025 - 11:11
UPDATED 14 January 2025 - 12:36
The department of home affairs has chosen 65 trusted tour operators who will be able to cut the visa red tape for tourists from China and India, in a move expected to boost the number of visitors from these countries.
The operators, who were selected from 141 applicants, are all major industry operators and include big SA names such as Springbok Atlas Tours and Safaris, as well as Chinese and Indian tour operators such as Thomas Cook India and state-owned China International Travel Service...
