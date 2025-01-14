National Treasury veteran to take helm of IDC in February
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana says he is glad the ‘accomplished public servant’ has not been ‘lost to government entirely’
14 January 2025 - 10:08
The Industrial Development Corporation’s (IDC) new CEO, Mmakgoshi Lekhethe, will take over the role next month, the development institution said on Tuesday.
The IDC in December announced the appointment of Lekhethe, a national veteran as its next CEO, replacing Tshokolo Nchocho, who stepped down at the end of 2023...
