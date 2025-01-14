National

Fuel price hike set for February

That will be the fourth consecutive monthly price increase

14 January 2025 - 10:18
by Motor News Reporter
Current data points to increases of up to 90c a litre next month. Picture: VLADSTAR/123RF
Motorists are expected to be hit with big fuel price increases for the fourth consecutive month in February.

According to the latest unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund, increases in the international oil price and the rand’s weakness against the dollar will result in significant price hikes at local pumps on February 5.

On January 13 the data pointed to an increase of 75c/l for 95 unleaded petrol, an 81c/l in 93 unleaded, 90c/l more for high-sulphur 0.05% diesel and an 88c/l increase for low-sulphur 0.005% diesel. Illuminating paraffin is set to rise 73c/l.

Fuel prices are adjusted on the first Wednesday of every month. After increases of between 8c/l and 12c/l on January 1, these prices apply:

Inland:

  • Petrol 95 unleaded: R21.59
  • Petrol 93 unleaded: R21.34
  • Diesel 0.05%: R19.29
  • Diesel 0.005%: R19.44

Coast:

  • Petrol 95 unleaded: R20.80
  • Petrol 93 unleaded: R20.55
  • Diesel 0.05%: R18.50
  • Diesel 0.005%: R18.68

