Top economist calls for establishment of African Payments Union
The move would free the continent of the hegemony of the dollar, says Ann Pettifor
13 January 2025 - 05:00
Renowned SA-born political economist Ann Pettifor says it is time Africa takes steps to establish an African Payments Union (APU) as a first step for the continent to rid itself of the hegemony of the dollar.
Pettifor is the director of PRIME (Policy Research in Macroeconomics), a network of economists that promote John Maynard Keynes’ monetary theory and policies and that focus on the role of the finance sector in the economy...
