Telecom reform high on government’s agenda in 2025
Changes aim to encourage lower data pricing, while many consumers are unhappy about the expiration of data
13 January 2025 - 05:00
The government plans to introduce reforms soon to encourage lower data prices through competition in the telecom sector.
This as data in SA remains expensive and consumers complain about data expiring...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.