Private sector to fund R100bn Transformation Fund
New fund will be managed by the National Empowerment Fund through a special purpose vehicle
13 January 2025 - 05:00
The trade, industry & competition department will scrape together R100bn from the private sector to finance a fund set up to assist black-owned businesses, triggering a sceptical reaction from the DA.
Funds will be derived from the implementation of the broad-based BEE (BBBEE) codes of good practice and the Competition Commission’s public interest requirements, according to trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.