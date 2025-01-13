Mbenenge to subpoena former chief justice Zondo as tribunal hearings kick off
Judge president wants to clear his name after being accused of sexual harassment
13 January 2025 - 20:31
Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge’s defence team say he wants to subpoena former chief justice Raymond Zondo to help him clear himself of the sexual harassment charges he is facing.
Mbenenge is appearing before the judicial conduct tribunal sitting in Rosebank, Joburg to hear the matter. A subordinate, Andiswa Mengo, laid a sexual harassment charge against the judge president last year...
