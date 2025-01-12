National

Race to secure jet fuel for OR Tambo airport after fire

Acsa says it has eight days’ supply; Natref unit could take until February 21 to fix

12 January 2025 - 18:40
by Gill Gifford
Acsa says it is collaborating with the industry to ensure that jet fuel supplies at OR Tambo International Airport are not disrupted after a fire at the national fuel refinery. File photo: ALON SKUY
The Airports Company SA (Acsa) said on Sunday authorities were collaborating to avoid a jet fuel shortage at OR Tambo International Airport after a fire at the national refinery.

Acsa said it had been notified by the Fuels Industry Association of SA that the National Petroleum Refiners of SA (Natref) had measures in place after the refinery fire on January 4. 

The Fuels Industry Association of SA said the crude distillation unit that was damaged in the fire was expected to be repaired and operational again by February 21. Acsa said it had jet fuel reserves for OR Tambo airport that would last up to eight days — until January 20. 

The fuels association said it was seeking to implement additional mitigation measures, including a scheduled jet fuel delivery of 17,000m³ expected to arrive on Sunday. Another planned pipeline delivery of 31,000m³ from Durban was set for Tuesday that was expected to reach OR Tambo airport by January 27. 

The fuel association said rail deliveries of jet fuel from Durban and Matola in Mozambique had been prioritised and stepped up to provide additional capacity. It was also seeking alternative fuel sources from other airports. It would have a full update on solutions by Tuesday.

“Airlines, passengers and all stakeholders are assured that all necessary steps are being taken to maintain normal airport operations and guarantee a secure and uninterrupted fuel supply,” Acsa said. 

In December, 54 flights were delayed by refuelling issues caused by a faulty valve. Passengers were stranded for hours as aircraft were unable to refuel as normal, according to Acsa.

TimesLIVE

