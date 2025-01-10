Prolonged water disruptions in Joburg squeeze landlords
10 January 2025 - 05:00
Prolonged water challenges in Johannesburg are putting a strain on landlords, forcing them to absorb additional costs.
With water supply disruptions affecting properties, landlords are forced to offset the effect on tenants, ultimately hurting their bottom line. Water shortages have resulted in most landlords working on increasing their backup water facilities from two to three days’ supply. ..
