‘Irresponsible ... downright unprofessional’
Judge finds lawyers may have used AI to source bogus citations
Surendra Singh & Associates ordered to pay costs and may have to answer to Legal Practice Council
10 January 2025 - 05:21
A law firm faces a possible investigation by the Legal Practice Council (LPC) for allegedly using Google and artificial intelligence (AI) in court proceedings to source what were non-existent legal citations.
Pietermaritzburg-based Surendra Singh & Associates has also been ordered to pay the costs of two court hearings in September last year during which high court Judge Elsje-Marié Bezuidenhout interrogated its court documents and references to case law...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.