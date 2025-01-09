National

PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield: best advice for deciding for 2025

Here is a compilation of the best advice we've heard so far on the podcast

09 January 2025 - 13:29
Subscribe now
Picture: SUPPLIED

You would have to be mad to not be apprehensive going into 2025. The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) World Uncertainty Index, which has been running since 1990 shows rising volatility is here to stay — the graph it publishes quarterly is enough to give even the most hardened cardiologist palpitations.

In the first edition of The Art of Deciding podcast for 2025, Bruce Whitfield draws key lessons from the first six episodes to give you tools to help you navigate a new era of ambiguity and deep uncertainty.

The Art of Deciding is a podcast series by Whitfield. It delves into how successful people make big decisions. BusinessLIVE will be publishing the newest episodes of the series every second Thursday.

Catch up with season 1:

Episode 1: With Lee Child, author of the Jack Reacher series

Episode 2: With entrepreneur Sharmadean Reid

Episode 3: With Sir Brad Fried

Episode 4: With Lord Bilimoria

Episode 5: With Liv Boeree

Episode 6: With Asbjørn Rachlew

Introducing ‘The Art of Deciding’: a new podcast by Bruce Whitfield

The veteran broadcaster has released a new podcast — listen weekly on BusinessLIVE
2 months ago

BRUCE WHITFIELD: No middle ground — ‘The Art of Deciding’

New podcast delves into decision-making processes of globally influential people
2 months ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.