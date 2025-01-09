You would have to be mad to not be apprehensive going into 2025. The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) World Uncertainty Index, which has been running since 1990 shows rising volatility is here to stay — the graph it publishes quarterly is enough to give even the most hardened cardiologist palpitations.
In the first edition of The Art of Deciding podcast for 2025, Bruce Whitfield draws key lessons from the first six episodes to give you tools to help you navigate a new era of ambiguity and deep uncertainty.
The Art of Decidingis a podcast series by Whitfield. It delves into how successful people make big decisions. BusinessLIVE will be publishing the newest episodes of the series every second Thursday.
PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield: best advice for deciding for 2025
Here is a compilation of the best advice we've heard so far on the podcast
Catch up with season 1:
Episode 1: With Lee Child, author of the Jack Reacher series
Episode 2: With entrepreneur Sharmadean Reid
Episode 3: With Sir Brad Fried
Episode 4: With Lord Bilimoria
Episode 5: With Liv Boeree
Episode 6: With Asbjørn Rachlew
