FlySafair wants consumer commission to widen probe on overbooking
Airline says findings of NCC investigation should be conducted ‘fairly and contextually’
09 January 2025 - 17:49
FlySafair has called on the National Consumer Commission (NCC) to widen its investigation into the airline’s overbooking practices to other airlines operating in the country.
According to Kirby Gordon, the airline’s spokesperson, overbooking is a standard and globally accepted practice used by airlines to manage operations efficiently, mitigate the financial impact of no-show passengers and keeping air travel affordable...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.