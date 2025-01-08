State institutions refuse to pay debt to SIU
The Special Investigating Unit is owed about R1bn by organs of state
08 January 2025 - 11:02
Some organs of state are resisting paying the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) money owed for the work it has undertaken, and it has resorted to asking justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi to intervene.
The minister said in a written reply to a question in parliament by DA justice spokesperson Glynnis Breytenbach that the SIU, which has saved the state billions of rand through its investigations of corruption and contract irregularities, was owed R1.1bn by national, provincial and local government and public entities. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.