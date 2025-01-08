Ruling on publication of matric results expected today
Judge Ronel Tolmay to hand down judgment on the Information Regulator’s application
08 January 2025 - 09:14
Judge Ronel Tolmay of the Pretoria high court will on Wednesday morning hand down judgment on the Information Regulator’s application to halt the publication of matric results in the media.
The regulator filed an urgent application to obtain an interdict against the publication of the 2024 matric results. Arguments in the matter, which pitted the regulator against the department of basic education and AfriForum, were heard on Tuesday...
