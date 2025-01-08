Local government funding model under review
Cabinet minister says assumptions made in 1998 now seen as incorrect
08 January 2025 - 13:05
UPDATED 08 January 2025 - 23:10
The funding model for local government is under review as some of the assumptions of the existing model are incorrect, co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa has indicated.
The SA Local Government Association (Salga) has long objected to the equitable share of national revenue that local government receives, which works out to 9.6% of the total for the 2024/25 fiscal year. Salga argues this allocation does not adequately cater for the services that municipalities are constitutionally obliged to deliver...
