Local government funding model must change, says Hlabisa
The current model is inadequate, the co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister says
08 January 2025 - 13:05
The funding model for local government is under review as some of the assumptions of the existing model are incorrect, co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa has indicated.
For a long time, the SA Local Government Association (Salga) has objected to the equitable share of national revenue that local government receives, which works out to 9.6% of the total for the 2024/25 fiscal year. Salga argues that this allocation does not adequately cater for the services that municipalities are constitutionally obliged to deliver...
