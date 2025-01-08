Government dragged to court over Eskom’s emissions
Groups launch legal challenge over power stations allowed to deviate from emissions standards
08 January 2025 - 05:00
Environmental groups have dragged the minister of forestry, fisheries & the environment, Dion George, to court over the department’s decision to allow eight of Eskom’s power stations to deviate from basic air pollution standards, or minimum emissions standards.
The standards were put in place to set the bare minimum level of compliance by major polluters, putting Eskom, Sasol and ArcelorMittal SA squarely in its sights...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.