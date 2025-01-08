Freight body pins hopes for battered roads on third-party rail access
RFA says Transnet network could become cornerstone of economy, driving growth and creating jobs
08 January 2025 - 05:00
The Road Freight Association (RFA) hopes the move by the department of transport to begin the process of giving third-party access to Transnet’s vast rail infrastructure will lift the burden on SA’s road network and take most trucks off the roads.
The RFA said SA’s rail network still has up-to-date infrastructure in certain areas and could become the cornerstone of the economy, driving growth and creating jobs...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.