Coal industry creates 5% of Mpumalanga’s jobs, study finds
Research shows about 106,887 direct and indirect posts in SA’s coal hub are linked to the coal value chain
08 January 2025 - 05:00
The coal mining industry is a core employer in Mpumalanga, accounting for about 5% of the province’s total employment, excluding indirect employment induced by the industry.
This is according to research conducted by the University of Cape Town, measuring individual and household coal economy dependence, which found that SA’s coal mining landscape is characterised by regional concentration, with Mpumalanga accounting for about 80% of national production...
