Stilfontein mine owner says not legally bound to rescue trapped miners
State says Buffelsfontein Gold Mine does not have a closure certificate and therefore is responsible
07 January 2025 - 05:00
UPDATED 07 January 2025 - 09:01
Buffelsfontein Gold Mine (BGM), owner of the Stilfontein mine where hundreds of illegal miners have been “trapped” underground for months, has dismissed the government’s assertion that the company is legally bound to conduct the rescue operations.
The mining house rejected the claim in a response to an urgent application filed at the Constitutional Court by a NGO called Mining Affected Communities United in Action (Macua)...
