New Eskom executive committee packing 205 years of experience
Chair hails roles played by Pravin Gordhan and Kgosientsho Ramokgopa in utility’s turnaround
07 January 2025 - 05:00
Eskom’s reconfigured executive management, largely attributed with the turnaround of the power producer’s operational performance, boasted a combined 205 years of experience working for the utility by the end of the 2024 financial year, the company’s latest annual report shows.
Group CEO Dan Marokane, who will have had five years’ experience with the company in May, had announced a new executive committee structure to “address existing business challenges and futureproof Eskom to enable growth and long-term sustainability”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.