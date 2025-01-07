Eskom says no evidence yet to back up De Ruyter’s graft claims
Legal firm is consolidating the findings to help identify matters for further investigation
07 January 2025 - 05:00
Power producer Eskom says it has yet to uncover evidence of the corruption claimed by erstwhile CEO André de Ruyter in his explosive book published in May 2023.
De Ruyter, who quit the role in December of 2022, had also launched a private investigation into corruption at Eskom at the end of 2021. It was conducted by forensic investigation organisation George Fivaz Forensic & Risk, which compiled a damning report on criminal activity at Eskom implicating government officials...
