Airlink cancels Nampula flights amid dispute over unruly passengers
Airline assures affected passengers they will be offered either a full refund or the option to be rerouted
07 January 2025 - 18:39
Regional airline Airlink cancelled all flights to and from Nampula, Mozambique, on Tuesday after a legal battle sparked by two passengers removed from one of its flights in Johannesburg.
The passengers have made claims for damages and are now seeking to seize the airline’s aircraft in Mozambique until the case is resolved...
