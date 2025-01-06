Transnet shake-up needs R14bn a year to restore rail infrastructure
With its six corridors plagued by theft, vandalism and outdated systems, a new door has been opened for cash-strapped Transnet
06 January 2025 - 05:00
SA’s vast railway network is on the verge of a shake-up that will introduce third-party access to it — but it needs about R14bn a year of investment in its six corridors, which have been plagued by theft, vandalism and outdated systems, Transnet says.
The cash-strapped Transnet, which last week reported a R2.2bn interim loss for the six months ended September, operates the country’s 21,323km of rail infrastructure...
