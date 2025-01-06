Search goes on for SA human remains abroad, says McKenzie
These include the remains of combatants who died during the struggle against apartheid
06 January 2025 - 12:38
SA is actively seeking the return of the human remains of its citizens in foreign countries, including those held by museums and universities, says sports, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie.
This aligns with the bid by several other African countries to secure the return of human remains and valuable cultural artefacts plundered during the period of colonisation. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.