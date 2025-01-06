Ramaphosa to deliver first Sona as head of GNU in February
06 January 2025 - 19:39
President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the state of the nation (Sona) address — his first as head of the government of national unity (GNU) — in the Cape Town city hall on Thursday, February 6.
Presented to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces, the address will also be his first state of the nation address to the seventh democratic parliament. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.