NEWS ANALYSIS: All eyes on Parks Tau’s next move on national lottery
The minister called a halt to the process in December
06 January 2025 - 05:00
Parks Tau, the minister of trade, industry and competition, who has endeared himself to the business community for the way he has run the affairs of the department since taking office in June, has enhanced his reputation further by refusing to name a preferred bidder for the fourth licence to operate the national lottery.
The process of selecting a bidder has been highly tainted, marred by conflicts of interest...
