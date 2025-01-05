SA grants diplomatic immunity to ICC staff
Minister ensures that officials cannot be arrested, detained, charged or sued in this country
05 January 2025 - 19:28
International relations & co-operation minister Ronald Lamola has provided diplomatic immunity to officials of the International Criminal Court (ICC).
This is in terms of the Diplomatic Immunities and Privileges Act, which exempts diplomats or foreign officials from certain laws and taxes in the country where they are working...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.