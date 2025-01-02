Joburg VIP protection declared unconstitutional
Gauteng judge says office bearers ‘are not entitled to exist in a security bubble’
02 January 2025 - 16:35
The Johannesburg high court has ruled that the VIP protection afforded by the Johannesburg city council to its key officials is unconstitutional and unlawful.
Judge Stuart Wilson handed down judgment on Thursday in a case brought by the DA against the city, city manager, council, speaker, the minister and MEC of co-operative governance & traditional affairs, and finance MEC Margaret Arnolds. The DA asked for a declaration that the personal protection policy adopted by the council in March was unconstitutional and invalid, and for it to be set aside. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.