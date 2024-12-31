Mashatile calls ministers to order for unanswered questions in parliament
Deputy president identifies ministers who have failed to answer all parliamentary queries
31 December 2024 - 14:25
Deputy president Paul Mashatile has demanded answers from his fellow cabinet ministers who have failed to reply to all the questions put to them in writing by MPs.
As at 7am Tuesday, 207 of the 2,477 questions asked by MPS in the National Assembly during the 2024 parliamentary term had not been answered. In the NCOP, 582 questions were asked, 501 were answered and 233 were replied to late. ..
