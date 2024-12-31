Koeberg unit 2 synchronised to the grid
Successful connection follows a maintenance programme to extend its life by an additional 20 years
31 December 2024 - 10:57
Eskom successfully synchronised unit 2 of the Koeberg nuclear power station with the national grid on Monday after extensive upgrades.
The unit can generate 930MW and is a big part of Eskom’s goal to increase its generation capacity by 2,500MW by March 2025. ..
