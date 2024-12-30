Ramaphosa sends special envoy to Mozambique
SA’s Sydney Mufamadi to engage stakeholders as protests in neighbouring country threaten regional stability
30 December 2024 - 09:23
President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent security adviser Sydney Mufamadi to Mozambique as a special envoy to discuss escalating post-election violence there that is threatening regional stability.
A former safety and security minister, Mufamadi is expected to engage with all stakeholders in the conflict, which has left more than 260 dead after a disputed election result that returned the governing Frelimo party to power...
