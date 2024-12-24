Ramaphosa delays decision on prosecutor for about 16 months
President asked to suspend Johannesburg public prosecutions director Chauke in August 2023
24 December 2024 - 11:56
President Cyril Ramaphosa is still thinking about national public prosecutions director Shamila Batohi’s request for the suspension of Johannesburg public prosecutions director Andrew Chauke — about 16 months after the request was made.
This emerged from a written reply to a parliamentary question by ActionSA parliamentary leader Athol Trollip, who asked Ramaphosa why no action was taken on Batohi’s request in August 2023 for Chauke’s suspension pending an inquiry into fitness to hold office. ..
