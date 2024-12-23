State announces winning bidders in seventh window
Not a single wind project was awarded preferred bidder status though
23 December 2024 - 15:40
Not a single wind project was awarded preferred bidder status in the seventh bid window (BW7) in the government’s Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement (REIPPPP) programme when the names of the successful bidders were announced on Monday.
Instead of the 5,000 MW of generation capacity government targeted with the release of a request for proposals (RfP) a year ago, consisting of 1,800MW of solar and 3,200MW of wind generation, it awarded only 1,760MW of solar generation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.