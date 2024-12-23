SA secures Agoa benefits for 2025
Duty free access renewed for another year as the country prepares to strengthen trade ties with the US
23 December 2024 - 11:11
UPDATED 23 December 2024 - 12:34
SA has secured its African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) benefits for another year, allowing duty-free access to US markets in 2025.
Agoa requires US legislators to conduct annual eligibility reviews of beneficiaries. For SA, retaining its status as a beneficiary is crucial as Agoa provides preferential access for about 20% of the country’s exports to the US, or 2% of its shipments globally. ..
