Aspen seeking registration of weight loss drug
Used as a diabetes medication, tirzepatide cannot be promoted as an aid to weight loss without getting approval
23 December 2024 - 11:37
JSE-listed pharmaceutical company Aspen has applied to the medicines regulator for the registration of the drug tirzepatide — used to treat type 2 diabetes — as a weight loss medication.
Without this approval the drug, marketed globally as Mounjaro, cannot be promoted as an aid to weight loss though it can be prescribed off-label by doctors for this. Tirzepatide has been registered in other countries for weight loss. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.