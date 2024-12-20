Consumer debt to municipalities soars
Financial malaise at councils is due mainly to defaulting households, government departments
20 December 2024 - 15:37
Total consumer debt owed to municipalities soared about R80bn over one year to reach R386,5bn by end-September, figures released Friday by National Treasury showed.
In the first quarter of 2023/24, consumer debt amounted to R306.7bn, according to a Treasury statement on local government revenue and expenditure for the first quarter of the 2024/25 financial year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.