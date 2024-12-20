Cyril Ramaphosa proclaims immediate implementation of Bela act
President says parties in government of national unity agree with the decision
20 December 2024 - 17:02
President Cyril Ramaphosa is to sign a proclamation on Friday to bring the controversial Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act into immediate effect.
This is despite strong opposition expressed previously by the DA, one of the key partners in the government of national unity (GNU). Opposition has been based on the erosion of powers of school governing bodies over admission and language policy. ..
