VBS Mutual Bank crimes brought to court
Court cases loom for former municipal officials who illegally invested funds in the mutual bank
19 December 2024 - 08:19
Cases against 16 accused involved in illegal municipal deposits in collapsed VBS Mutual Bank are on the court roll and another 11 municipalities are under investigation by the police, according to justice and constitutional development minister Mmamoloko Kubayi.
Charges were initially laid against 20 accused in respect of the different municipalities. ..
