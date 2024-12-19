Treasury releases proposals to tighten laws in bid to exit greylist
SA makes progress but still has to demonstrate improvement in law enforcement and prosecution
19 December 2024 - 14:48
The National Treasury is proposing a raft of amendments to laws with a view to SA ending its greylisting imposed in February 2023 by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
SA has made progress in meeting some of the requirements of FATF, a global body that sets standards for combating money laundering and the financing of terrorist regimes, but still has to demonstrate improvement in law enforcement and prosecution. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.