Tenders awarded by Sanral in 2024 breach R50bn mark
19 December 2024 - 14:24
The SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) said on Wednesday that it had awarded tenders to the tune of R53bn this year, with the bulk of the projects in Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the North West, which together received nearly R30bn in road construction work.
The entity said the KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State had R10bn worth of projects awarded, while the Eastern Cape got R6.7bn and the Western Cape and Northern Cape had R6.8bn worth of tenders approved and awarded...
