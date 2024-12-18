National

Ramaphosa signs historic nuclear regulator bill

Law will enhance safety oversight on aspects such as decontaminating defence facilities

19 December 2024 - 12:01
by TIMESLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved the National Nuclear Regulator Amendment Bill. File photo: SUPPLIED
President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved the National Nuclear Regulator Amendment Bill, which enhances nuclear safety oversight, covering areas from the decontamination of defence facilities to the safety of airline pilots.

His spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the bill amended the National Nuclear Regulator Act of 1999 to align it with present international regulatory best practices as determined by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“This alignment is necessary because SA is one of the founding members of the IAEA and is a signatory to various international conventions governing nuclear safety, as promulgated by the IAEA,” said Magwenya.

“The law gives the national nuclear regulator additional functions and provides for the decontamination, decommissioning and closing of national defence force facilities, equipment, machinery and scrap for civilian use.”

He said the amendment bill inserted new definitions, amended certain definitions and removed obsolete definitions to align with IAEA international best practices.

“The law now empowers the regulator to exercise regulatory oversight to provide nuclear safety assurance that property of the SANDF designated for release for civilian use will not cause radiation harm.

“The bill signed by the president also empowers the regulator to exercise regulatory oversight over occupational exposure of aircrew to cosmic radiation flying below 49,000 feet,” he said. 

Mangwenya said the new law provided for the control and management of the affairs of the regulator, including the term of office the board and the establishment of board committees, and expanded the scope of activities that can be undertaken only with the regulator’s authorisation.

He said the amended law excluded the application of the Defence Act of 2002, which deals with permits for and inspection of another country’s vessels visiting SA.

TimesLIVE

